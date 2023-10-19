Merck, Glenmark settle antitrust case over cholesterol drug for $70 mln

By Brendan Pierson

Oct 19 (Reuters) - A federal judge has approved a $70 million settlement reached by a class of drug purchasers with Merck & Co Inc and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals over claims that the two drugmakers colluded to delay the launch of a generic version of Merck's anti-cholesterol drug Zetia.

Senior U.S District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith in Norfolk, Virginia ruled on Wednesday that the settlement was "fair, reasonable and adequate" and allowed the plaintiffs - which include several municipal employee benefit funds - to avoid the risk of losing at trial. The approval brings a five-year antitrust litigation over Zetia to a close.

Smith also approved a request by plaintiffs' attorneys, including Motley Rice and Miller Law, for $23.3 million in fees, or one third of the settlement, plus $3.9 million in costs. The judge found the request was not excessive and in line with similar drug industry cases.

Merck, Glenmark and a lawyer for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The plaintiffs had alleged in their 2018 complaint that the two drugmakers violated antitrust law through a 2010 settlement in which Merck dropped patent infringement claims over Glenmark's proposed generic version of Zetia, and Glenmark agreed not to launch its version for almost five years.

They claimed that Glenmark, which had challenged the validity of Merck's patent claims, would have prevailed had it not settled, and would then have launched generic Zetia earlier. Merck paid off Glenmark by agreeing to not launch its own authorized generic version of Zetia to compete with Glenmark's, a concession worth $800 million, the plaintiffs said.

Such agreements are known as "reverse payment" or "pay for delay" deals, and have been the subject of numerous antitrust lawsuits.

The parties settled the case in April, while a jury was being chosen for a trial.

A separate group of drug wholesalers also reached a confidential settlement at the time. Their settlement did not require court approval because they were not suing as a class, after a federal appeals court in 2021 decertified a class of purchasers that bought directly from the drugmakers.

For end payor plaintiffs: Michael Buchman of Motley Rice, Marvin Miller of Miller Law and others

For Merck: Ashley Johnson of Gibson Dunn

For Glenmark: Kevin Neylan of Kirkland & Ellis

Read more:

Direct purchaser class decertified in Zetia pay-for-delay suit

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

((Brendan.Pierson@thomsonreuters.com; 332-219-1345 (desk); 646-306-0235 (cell);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.