Merck gets EU panel nod for first ever Ebola vaccine

Oct 18 (Reuters) - A panel of the European drugs regulator on Friday recommended approving Merck & Co's MRK.N vaccine for the deadly Ebola virus.

The European Medicines Agency said its human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation in the European Union for the vaccine, Ervebo, for individuals aged 18 years and older.

