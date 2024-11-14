News & Insights

Merck Expands Oncology Pipeline By Securing License For LaNova Medicines' LM-299

November 14, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) and LaNova Medicines Ltd., a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company Thursday said Merck has secured global license to develop and sell LaNova's investigational drug LM-299, which is in a Phase 1 study in China.

"This agreement adds to Merck's growing oncology pipeline and we look forward to advancing LM-299 with speed and rigor for patients in need," said Dean Y. Li, president, Merck Research Laboratories.

As per the deal, LaNova will receive an upfront payment of $588 million. It is also entitled to get up to $2.7 billion on reaching certain development, regulatory and commercialization targets.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

RTTNews
