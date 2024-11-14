Merck Expands Oncology Pipeline By Securing License For LaNova Medicines' LM-299

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) and LaNova Medicines Ltd., a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company Thursday said Merck has secured global license to develop and sell LaNova's investigational drug LM-299, which is in a Phase 1 study in China.

"This agreement adds to Merck's growing oncology pipeline and we look forward to advancing LM-299 with speed and rigor for patients in need," said Dean Y. Li, president, Merck Research Laboratories.

As per the deal, LaNova will receive an upfront payment of $588 million. It is also entitled to get up to $2.7 billion on reaching certain development, regulatory and commercialization targets.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.