BioTech
MRK

Merck Expands HIV Prevention Access With Alimatravir Licensing Across 129 Countries

July 24, 2026 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) has unveiled its early access strategy for Alimatravir, an investigational, once-monthly oral HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis currently in Phase 3 development. The company's plan emphasizes rapid and sustainable availability through voluntary licensing agreements, regional manufacturing, and early supply investments.

Alimatravir (MK-8527), is designed to provide one month of protection in a single pill, with protection predicted to being within one hour of dosing. If approved, it could expand prevention options beyond daily oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for long-acting injectables, which have faced challenges in uptake. Globally, 1.2 million people acquired HIV in 2025, averaging 3,300 new infections daily while only 3.5 million people were using oral PrEP in 2023— well below the UNAIDS target of 20 million by 2030.

Merck's access program will cover 129 low- and middle-income countries through voluntary licensing agreements, with manufacturing planned in Africa and Latin America to support regional distribution. The initiative reflects years of engagement with the HIV advocates and global health stakeholders, aiming to reduce barriers such as stigma and affordability.

The announcement precedes the 26th International AIDS Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, highlighting Merck's commitment to community-guided strategies. With Phase 3 trials ongoing and regulatory review pending, Alimatravir represents a potential new tool in the global effort to curb HIV transmission.

MRK has traded between $76.66 and $131.74 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $130.48, up 2.36%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $130.60, up 0.11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.