Merck Expands HIV Prevention Access With Alimatravir Licensing Across 129 Countries

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) has unveiled its early access strategy for Alimatravir, an investigational, once-monthly oral HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis currently in Phase 3 development. The company's plan emphasizes rapid and sustainable availability through voluntary licensing agreements, regional manufacturing, and early supply investments.

Alimatravir (MK-8527), is designed to provide one month of protection in a single pill, with protection predicted to being within one hour of dosing. If approved, it could expand prevention options beyond daily oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for long-acting injectables, which have faced challenges in uptake. Globally, 1.2 million people acquired HIV in 2025, averaging 3,300 new infections daily while only 3.5 million people were using oral PrEP in 2023— well below the UNAIDS target of 20 million by 2030.

Merck's access program will cover 129 low- and middle-income countries through voluntary licensing agreements, with manufacturing planned in Africa and Latin America to support regional distribution. The initiative reflects years of engagement with the HIV advocates and global health stakeholders, aiming to reduce barriers such as stigma and affordability.

The announcement precedes the 26th International AIDS Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, highlighting Merck's commitment to community-guided strategies. With Phase 3 trials ongoing and regulatory review pending, Alimatravir represents a potential new tool in the global effort to curb HIV transmission.

MRK has traded between $76.66 and $131.74 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $130.48, up 2.36%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $130.60, up 0.11%.

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