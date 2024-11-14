Merck enters exclusive global license for LM-299

Merck (MRK) and LaNova Medicines, a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that Merck has entered into an exclusive global license to develop, manufacture and commercialize LM-299, a novel investigational PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody from LaNova. Under the agreement, LaNova has granted Merck an exclusive global license to develop, manufacture and commercialize LM-299. LaNova will receive an upfront payment of $588M. LaNova is also eligible to receive up to $2.7B in milestone payments associated with the technology transfer, development, regulatory approval and commercialization of LM-299 across multiple indications. Closing of the proposed transaction is subject to approval under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and other customary conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Merck expects to record a pre-tax charge relating to the $588M payment due upon closing to be included in GAAP and non-GAAP results in the quarter that the transaction closes, and the EPS impact of such charge will be disclosed at that time.

