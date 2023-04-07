Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer

(Adds details, background)
April 7 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc
The decision to discontinue was based on the recommendation of an independent data monitoring committee after an interim analysis, the companies said.
They also said another late-stage trial for Keytruda and Lenvima did not meet its main goal of overall survival for treating a type of colorectal or colon cancer.
Merck's blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda belongs to class of medicines called PD-1 inhibitors that work by increasing the ability of the body's immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells.
