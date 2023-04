April 7 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc and Eisai Co Ltd said on Friday they were discontinuing late-stage study of Keytruda plus Lenvima for treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic melanoma as the trial did not show improvement in overall survival. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely) ((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: MERCK & CO INC EISAI/ (URGENT)

