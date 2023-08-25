News & Insights

US Markets
MRK

Merck, Eisai discontinue late-stage study for cancer therapy

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 25, 2023 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Adds details on therapy in paragraph 2 and 3

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Merck & Co MRK.N and partner Eisai 4523.T said on Friday they will shut down a late-stage study testing an experimental combination therapy for a type of head and neck cancer after an interim analysis showed it failed to prolong lives of patients.

The therapy, Merck's Keytruda in combination with Eisai's Lenvima, failed to achieve statistical significance in one of the three main goals of the study, the companies said.

The combination therapy is approved in the United States for the treatment of a type of kidney cancer and certain types of cancers in the lining of the uterus.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.