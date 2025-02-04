MERCK Earnings Results: $MRK Reports Quarterly Earnings

MERCK ($MRK) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.72 per share, beating estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $15,624,000,000, beating estimates of $15,614,245,288 by $9,754,712.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MRK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
MERCK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,461 institutional investors add shares of MERCK stock to their portfolio, and 1,731 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 10,907,060 shares (-68.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,238,605,733
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 7,788,203 shares (-81.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $884,428,332
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,126,701 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $582,188,165
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,764,420 shares (+2.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $541,047,535
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 4,382,317 shares (+184.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $497,655,918
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 3,569,813 shares (-70.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $405,387,964
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 3,327,404 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $377,859,998
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
MERCK Government Contracts
We have seen $156,798,630 of award payments to $MRK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ERVEBO PROCUREMENT: $153,000,000
- VACCINE STORAGE AND ROTATION, 2021-2026: $1,319,064
- WELIREG BULK: $259,543
- WELIREG: $239,578
- WELIREG BULK PHARMACY: $239,578
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
MERCK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MRK stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $50,000 on 09/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.