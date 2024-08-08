Merck Discontinues Phase 3 KeyVibe-008 Study In Extensive-stage Small Cell Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) Thursday said it has discontinued the Phase 3 KeyVibe-008 study in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), as recommended by an independent Data Monitoring Committee.

The study was evaluating vibostolimab plus pembrolizumab in combination with chemotherapy compared to atezolizumab in combination with chemotherapy, in patients with ES-SCLC. Data from the study showed that the primary endpoint of overall survival met the pre-specified futility criteria.

Additionally, patients in the vibostolimab plus pembrolizumab arm experienced a higher rate of adverse events and immune-related adverse events compared to the other arm.

