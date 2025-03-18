Merck & Co's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Merck & Co. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 63% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $487,682, and 5 are calls, amounting to $170,536.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $130.0 for Merck & Co, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Merck & Co options trades today is 4151.7 with a total volume of 2,340.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Merck & Co's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Merck & Co Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $36.45 $35.3 $35.49 $130.00 $134.8K 8 38 MRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.6 $9.45 $9.6 $100.00 $130.5K 1.7K 136 MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.05 $2.94 $2.94 $95.00 $88.2K 10.9K 378 MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.23 $2.22 $2.22 $85.00 $59.0K 3.3K 323 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.35 $5.2 $5.35 $105.00 $42.2K 3.8K 86

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent pediatric diseases as well as human papillomavirus, or HPV. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, just under half of the company's sales are generated in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Merck & Co, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Merck & Co's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 4,446,683, the price of MRK is down by -0.09%, reaching $94.7. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 37 days from now. Expert Opinions on Merck & Co

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $105.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Deutsche Bank lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $105.

