Merck & Co's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Merck & Co. Our analysis of options history for Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 63% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $345,354, and 5 were calls, valued at $202,967.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $130.0 for Merck & Co during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Merck & Co's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Merck & Co's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Merck & Co 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.75 $18.1 $18.25 $130.00 $182.5K 332 100 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $1.99 $1.98 $1.99 $116.00 $49.9K 180 327 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.15 $8.05 $8.15 $115.00 $40.7K 2.1K 50 MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.86 $1.8 $1.81 $120.00 $39.8K 12.6K 635 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $1.97 $1.96 $1.97 $116.00 $37.8K 180 520

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent pediatric diseases as well as human papillomavirus, or HPV. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, just under half of the company's sales are generated in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Merck & Co, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Merck & Co With a trading volume of 3,209,934, the price of MRK is down by -0.19%, reaching $116.38. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 59 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Merck & Co

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $138.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Merck & Co with a target price of $145. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Merck & Co, targeting a price of $142. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Merck & Co, maintaining a target price of $125. An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Merck & Co, which currently sits at a price target of $142.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Merck & Co options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

