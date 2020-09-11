Dividends
MRK

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.61 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MRK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $83.57, the dividend yield is 2.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRK was $83.57, representing a -9.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.64 and a 28.08% increase over the 52 week low of $65.25.

MRK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). MRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.1. Zacks Investment Research reports MRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.72%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MRK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MRK as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEIH)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (XLV)
  • VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)
  • Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)
  • iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHE with an increase of 7.63% over the last 100 days. IEIH has the highest percent weighting of MRK at 6.65%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    Sep 1, 2020

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular