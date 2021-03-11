Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.56% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRK was $74.76, representing a -14.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.80 and a 14.57% increase over the 52 week low of $65.25.

MRK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT). MRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.77. Zacks Investment Research reports MRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.39%, compared to an industry average of 8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MRK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MRK as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEIH)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (XLV)

ProShares Trust (PAWZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PJP with an increase of 19.2% over the last 100 days. FTXH has the highest percent weighting of MRK at 7.16%.

