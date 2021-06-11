Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MRK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $76.14, the dividend yield is 3.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRK was $76.14, representing a -13.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.80 and a 6.17% increase over the 52 week low of $71.72.

MRK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). MRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.76. Zacks Investment Research reports MRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.81%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MRK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MRK as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (MRK)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (MRK)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (MRK)

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (MRK)

ProShares Trust (MRK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DJD with an increase of 13.28% over the last 100 days. IEIH has the highest percent weighting of MRK at 5.52%.

