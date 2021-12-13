Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.69 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased MRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.15% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $72.62, the dividend yield is 3.8%.
The previous trading day's last sale of MRK was $72.62, representing a -20.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.40 and a 374.02% increase over the 52 week low of $15.32.
MRK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). MRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.83. Zacks Investment Research reports MRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.41%, compared to an industry average of 6%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mrk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to MRK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MRK as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH)
- iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA)
- iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (IEIH)
- Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)
- Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD).
The top-performing ETF of this group is DJD with an increase of 1.32% over the last 100 days. FTXH has the highest percent weighting of MRK at 7.87%.
