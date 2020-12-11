Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $82.99, the dividend yield is 3.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRK was $82.99, representing a -10.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.64 and a 27.19% increase over the 52 week low of $65.25.

MRK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). MRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.52. Zacks Investment Research reports MRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 13.73%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MRK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MRK as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEIH)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (XLV)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHE with an increase of 10.36% over the last 100 days. IEIH has the highest percent weighting of MRK at 5.9%.

