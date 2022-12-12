Markets
IMGO

Merck Commences Tender Offer To Acquire Imago BioSciences

December 12, 2022 — 06:57 am EST

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) said that it has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of Imago BioSciences Inc. (IMGO). The tender offer will expire on January 10, 2023. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

On November 21, 2022, Merck announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Imago.

Upon the successful closing of the tender offer, stockholders of Imago will receive $36 in cash for each share of Imago common stock validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the offer, without interest and subject to deduction for any required tax withholding.

