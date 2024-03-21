Merck combination treatment for lung cancer fails late-stage study

Adds background and details throughout

March 21 (Reuters) - Merck MRK.N said on Thursday a combination of two of its cancer drugs failed to meet the main goals of a late-stage study evaluating it as an initial treatment for a type of lung cancer.

The treatment failed to extend survival in patients and survival without the disease worsening in certain patients with metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, and kills more people in the United States than any other form of cancer, according to the CDC.

The patients in the study first received a combination of Keytruda and chemotherapy, followed by Keytruda and Lynparza.

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru)

