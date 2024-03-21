News & Insights

US Markets
MRK

Merck combination treatment for lung cancer fails late-stage study

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 21, 2024 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by Puyaan Singh for Reuters ->

Adds background and details throughout

March 21 (Reuters) - Merck MRK.N said on Thursday a combination of two of its cancer drugs failed to meet the main goals of a late-stage study evaluating it as an initial treatment for a type of lung cancer.

The treatment failed to extend survival in patients and survival without the disease worsening in certain patients with metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, and kills more people in the United States than any other form of cancer, according to the CDC.

The patients in the study first received a combination of Keytruda and chemotherapy, followed by Keytruda and Lynparza.

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Varun H K)

((Puyaan.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK
AZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.