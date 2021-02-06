Merck & Co., Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) came out with its annual results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$48b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 41% to hit US$2.78 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Merck after the latest results. NYSE:MRK Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Merck's 18 analysts is for revenues of US$51.6b in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 7.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 95% to US$5.43. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$51.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.36 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$96.77. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Merck analyst has a price target of US$107 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$85.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Merck is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Merck's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 7.6% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.6%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.8% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Merck to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Merck analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Merck that you should be aware of.

