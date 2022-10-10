Markets
Merck & Co. Gains On Sotatercept's Positive Result In Phase 3 Trial

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Monday morning trade after the company said Acceleron Pharma's phase 3 study of Sotatercept met its goal in pulmonary arterial hypertension disorder. Merck has acquired Acceleron last year.

Merck said the late-stage trial met its primary efficacy, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in 6-minute walk distance.

Further, Merck has been named to Fortune's 2022 Change the World list for expanding global access to the human papillomavirus vaccines.

Currently, shares are at $90.58, up 3.40 percent from the previous close of $87.60 on a volume of 6,018,056.

