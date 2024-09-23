Merck & Co Unusual Options Activity For September 23

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Merck & Co. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $84,071, and 9 are calls, amounting to $500,344.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $125.0 for Merck & Co, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Merck & Co stands at 3469.29, with a total volume reaching 7,958.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Merck & Co, situated within the strike price corridor from $110.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Merck & Co 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.74 $1.65 $1.68 $117.00 $120.4K 0 1.0K MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.77 $2.72 $2.72 $120.00 $98.3K 4.8K 64 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.76 $0.72 $0.75 $120.00 $67.2K 9.8K 998 MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.95 $9.85 $9.89 $115.00 $49.4K 298 4 MRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.0 $2.98 $2.98 $115.00 $45.2K 4.5K 468

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent pediatric diseases as well as human papillomavirus, or HPV. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, just under half of the company's sales are generated in the United States.

Current Position of Merck & Co With a trading volume of 3,262,924, the price of MRK is down by -1.08%, reaching $115.9. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 38 days from now. Expert Opinions on Merck & Co

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $155.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $155. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $155.

