Merck & Co Unusual Options Activity For July 15

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Merck & Co. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 12% leaning bullish and 75% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $179,100, and 5 are calls, amounting to $323,698.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $115.0 for Merck & Co during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Merck & Co's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Merck & Co's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $115.0, over the past month.

Merck & Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $0.82 $0.81 $0.82 $90.00 $163.2K 16.9K 2.1K MRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $32.3 $31.75 $32.3 $115.00 $77.5K 0 48 MRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $31.7 $31.35 $31.7 $115.00 $76.0K 0 24 MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $13.85 $13.65 $13.72 $75.00 $67.2K 617 49 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $11.55 $11.5 $11.55 $80.00 $34.6K 48 33

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent pediatric diseases as well as human papillomavirus, or HPV. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, just under half of the company's sales are generated in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Merck & Co, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Merck & Co

With a volume of 1,772,033, the price of MRK is down -1.7% at $82.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Merck & Co

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $98.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Merck & Co, maintaining a target price of $98.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Merck & Co with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for MRK

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Citigroup Downgrades Buy Neutral Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MRK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.