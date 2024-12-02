Merck & Co Unusual Options Activity For December 02

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Merck & Co. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 58% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $162,182, and 8 are calls, amounting to $427,918.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $105.0 for Merck & Co over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Merck & Co's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Merck & Co's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $105.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Merck & Co Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $21.1 $20.4 $20.4 $90.00 $81.6K 62 22 MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/06/24 $7.85 $7.7 $7.75 $93.00 $67.4K 4 270 MRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.9 $2.89 $2.89 $100.00 $60.1K 5.4K 647 MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $7.8 $7.45 $7.79 $93.00 $59.9K 4 183 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $15.05 $14.35 $15.1 $100.00 $52.8K 502 0

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent pediatric diseases as well as human papillomavirus, or HPV. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, just under half of the company's sales are generated in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Merck & Co, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Merck & Co Currently trading with a volume of 5,098,978, the MRK's price is down by -1.06%, now at $100.56. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Merck & Co options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

