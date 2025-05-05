Merck & Co Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Merck & Co.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $518,376, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $69,501.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $105.0 for Merck & Co over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Merck & Co's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Merck & Co's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $105.0, over the past month.

Merck & Co Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.81 $2.75 $2.76 $80.00 $276.0K 4.7K 1.3K MRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $12.5 $12.45 $12.5 $95.00 $65.0K 224 53 MRK PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $24.5 $23.9 $24.15 $105.00 $50.9K 2 21 MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $22.1 $21.75 $21.75 $105.00 $45.9K 1.6K 21 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $85.00 $36.4K 3.1K 149

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent pediatric diseases as well as human papillomavirus, or HPV. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, just under half of the company's sales are generated in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Merck & Co, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Merck & Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,732,912, the price of MRK is down -0.84% at $82.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Merck & Co

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $100.0.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $85. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Merck & Co with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for MRK

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Neutral Apr 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 Deutsche Bank Downgrades Buy Hold

