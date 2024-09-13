Merck & Co Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Merck & Co.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 100%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $223,103, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $197,991.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $130.0 for Merck & Co over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Merck & Co's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Merck & Co's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Merck & Co 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.84 $0.82 $0.82 $114.00 $108.6K 1.1K 1.3K MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $32.2 $32.0 $32.0 $85.00 $92.8K 136 29 MRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.96 $0.79 $0.96 $114.00 $54.0K 1.1K 3.0K MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.72 $2.62 $2.61 $125.00 $44.3K 6.4K 186 MRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.99 $0.95 $0.99 $114.00 $32.5K 1.1K 4.3K

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent pediatric diseases as well as human papillomavirus, or HPV. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, just under half of the company's sales are generated in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Merck & Co, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Merck & Co Currently trading with a volume of 4,446,595, the MRK's price is down by -0.01%, now at $115.23. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days. Expert Opinions on Merck & Co

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $155.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $155.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Merck & Co with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

