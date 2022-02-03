Merck & Co Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on February 3, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.merck.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial (833) 353-0277 or (469) 886-1947 with ID code number 1774118.

For a replay call, dial (833) 353-0277 or (469) 886-1947 with ID code number 1774118.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.