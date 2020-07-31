Merck & Co Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on July 31, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.merck.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (833) 353-0277 or (469) 886-1947 and using ID code number 2753878.

For a replay call, dial (833) 353-0277 or (469) 886-1947 and using ID code number 2753878.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.