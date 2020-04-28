Merck & Co Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

Markets
(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on April 28, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.merck.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (833) 353-0277 or (469) 886-1947 and using ID code number 4589375.

For a replay call, dial (833) 353-0277 or (469) 886-1947 and using ID code number 4589375.

