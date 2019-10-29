Merck & Co Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Merck & Co Inc. (MRK):

-Earnings: $1.90 billion in Q3 vs. $1.95 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.74 in Q3 vs. $0.73 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Merck & Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.87 billion or $1.51 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.24 per share -Revenue: $12.40 billion in Q3 vs. $10.79 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.12 to $5.17 Full year revenue guidance: $46.5 to $47.0 Bln

