Merck & Co Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit came in at $3.22 billion, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $2.92 billion, or $1.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Merck & Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.82 billion or $1.50 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $12.06 billion from $10.82 billion last year.

Merck & Co Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $3.82 Bln. vs. $3.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.50 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q1): $12.06 Bln vs. $10.82 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.17 to $5.37 Full year revenue guidance: $46.1 to $48.1 Bln

