Markets
MRK

Merck & Co Inc. Q4 Income Declines

February 03, 2026 — 06:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.963 billion, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $3.743 billion, or $1.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Merck & Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.088 billion or $2.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $16.400 billion from $15.624 billion last year.

Merck & Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.963 Bln. vs. $3.743 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $16.400 Bln vs. $15.624 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.