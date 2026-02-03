Merck & Co Inc. Q4 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.963 billion, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $3.743 billion, or $1.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Merck & Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.088 billion or $2.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $16.400 billion from $15.624 billion last year.

Merck & Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.963 Bln. vs. $3.743 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $16.400 Bln vs. $15.624 Bln last year.

