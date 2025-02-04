Merck & Co Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Merck & Co Inc. (MRK):

Earnings: $3.743 billion in Q4 vs. -$1.226 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $1.48 in Q4 vs. -$0.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Merck & Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.372 billion or $1.72 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.67 per share Revenue: $15.624 billion in Q4 vs. $14.630 billion in the same period last year.

