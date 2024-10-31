News & Insights

Markets
MRK

Merck & Co Inc. Q3 Profit Falls

October 31, 2024 — 06:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.157 billion, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $4.745 billion, or $1.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Merck & Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.985 billion or $1.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $16.657 billion from $15.962 billion last year.

Merck & Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $3.157 Bln. vs. $4.745 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.24 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $16.657 Bln vs. $15.962 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.72 - $7.77 Full year revenue guidance: $63.6 - $64.1 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.