Merck & Co Inc. Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.157 billion, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $4.745 billion, or $1.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Merck & Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.985 billion or $1.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $16.657 billion from $15.962 billion last year.

Merck & Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $3.157 Bln. vs. $4.745 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.24 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $16.657 Bln vs. $15.962 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.72 - $7.77 Full year revenue guidance: $63.6 - $64.1 Bln

