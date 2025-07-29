Markets
Merck & Co Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

July 29, 2025 — 06:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) reported a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $4.427 billion, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $5.455 billion, or $2.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Merck & Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.366 billion or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $15.806 billion from $16.112 billion last year.

Merck & Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.427 Bln. vs. $5.455 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $2.14 last year. -Revenue: $15.806 Bln vs. $16.112 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.87 - $8.97 Full year revenue guidance: $64.3 - $65.3 Bln

