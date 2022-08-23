Markets
Merck & Co Gets Fast Track Status For Investigational Anticoagulant Therapy MK-2060

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) Tuesday said that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for its investigational anticoagulant therapy MK-2060 for the prevention of thrombosis in patients with end-stage renal disease.

A therapeutic candidate that receives Fast Track designation may be eligible for more frequent interactions with the FDA to discuss the candidate's development plan and, if relevant criteria are met, eligibility for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, the company said.

MK-2060 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with end-stage renal disease receiving hemodialysis.

