Merck To Buy Investigational B-Cell Depletion Therapy CN201 From Curon Biopharma For Initial $700 Mn

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) on Friday said it has agreed to acquire CN201, an investigational bispecific antibody for the treatment of B-cell associated diseases from Curon Biopharmaceutical.

As per the deal, Merck, through a subsidiary will acquire global rights to CN201 for an upfront payment of $700 million in cash, and milestone payments of up to $600 million associated with the development and approval of CN201.

CN201 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 study in relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), and in a Phase 1b/2 study in relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL)

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.

