News & Insights

Markets
MRK

Merck To Buy Investigational B-Cell Depletion Therapy CN201 From Curon Biopharma For Initial $700 Mn

August 09, 2024 — 07:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) on Friday said it has agreed to acquire CN201, an investigational bispecific antibody for the treatment of B-cell associated diseases from Curon Biopharmaceutical.

As per the deal, Merck, through a subsidiary will acquire global rights to CN201 for an upfront payment of $700 million in cash, and milestone payments of up to $600 million associated with the development and approval of CN201.

CN201 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 study in relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), and in a Phase 1b/2 study in relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL)

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.