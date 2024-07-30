Merck Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MRK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $119.90, changing hands as low as $117.39 per share. Merck & Co Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRK's low point in its 52 week range is $99.14 per share, with $134.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.30. The MRK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.