Merck Boosts FY25 Outlook; Launches Multiyear Optimization Initiative - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, biopharmaceutical company Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, raised its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, Merck now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.87 to $8.97 per share on sales between $64.3 billion and $65.3 billion. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $8.82 to $8.97 per share on sales between $64.1 billion and $65.6 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $8.87 per share on sales of $64.93 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said the $200 million of costs previously included in the Company's financial outlook related to the impact of tariffs is unchanged pending the outcome of additional potential government actions.

The Company also launched a new multiyear optimization initiative to enable the transformation of its portfolio by generating an expected $3.0 billion in annual cost savings from productivity actions, which will be fully reinvested to support new product launches and its pipeline across multiple therapeutic areas.

In addition, the Company will reduce its global real estate footprint and continue to optimize its manufacturing network, aligning the geography of its global manufacturing to its customers and reflecting changes in the Company's business.

The Company expects the actions under the restructuring program to result in annual cost savings of approximately $1.7 billion, which will be substantially realized by the end of 2027.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.