Merck Begins Phase 3 Trial Of MK-1084 As First-Line Treatment Of Certain Metastatic NSCLC Patients

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside of the U.S. and Canada, announced Thursday it has initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating MK-1084, an investigational oral selective KRAS G12C inhibitor, in combination with KEYTRUDA for the first-line treatment of certain patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors harbor KRAS G12C mutations and express PD-L1.

Merck has initiated a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, multicenter clinical trial (NCT06345729) evaluating once daily MK-1084 in combination with KEYTRUDA administered once every three weeks compared with KEYTRUDA plus placebo.

The trial will enroll approximately 600 patients globally. The primary endpoints of the study are progression-free survival and overall survival, and key secondary endpoints include objective response rate and duration of response.

MK-1084 is being developed through a collaboration with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd and Astex Pharmaceuticals (UK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. This collaboration was announced in January 2020.

