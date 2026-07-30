Merck-Backed Hilleman Labs To Supply Bundibugyo Ebola Vaccine For Clinical Trials

(RTTNews) - Hilleman Laboratories, a Singapore-based joint venture between Merck (MRK) and the global charity Wellcome, is preparing to manufacture doses of a promising experimental vaccine against the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which has triggered a fast-moving outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The effort is supported by up to $8.5 million in funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

The candidate vaccine uses the recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus (rVSV) platform, the same backbone as the licensed Zaire ebolavirus vaccine. With Bundibugyo cases rising, the program aims to close a critical gap as no approved vaccine currently exists for this strain.

Hilleman will finalize the manufacturing process and produce clinical trial supplies using starting material generated by IAVI with CEPI support. Merck will act as a technical adviser, contributing its proprietary expertise on the rVSV platform. If early-stage trials succeed, the partners plan to transfer the technology to a large-scale manufacture to ensure rapid and affordable supply in outbreak regions.

The updated process backed by up to $30 million in CEPI funding, is designed to improve yields and thermostability, potentially lowering costs and enabling refrigerated storage for several months. Leaders from CEPI, Merck, and Wellcome underscored the importance of collaboration in strengthening preparedness against Bundibugyo, noting that vaccines, alongside surveillance and diagnostics, are essential to controlling outbreaks in fragile health systems.

This initiative is part of CEPI's broader "100 Days Mission" to accelerate vaccine development against epidemics threats, aiming to deliver safe and effective vaccines within 100 days of identifying a new pathogen.

MRK has traded between $77.53 and $135.05 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $130.36, down 1.11%. During overnight trading the stock is at $129.92, down 0.34%.

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