Merck, AstraZeneca say FDA panel to review application for cancer drug

March 2 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N and AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L said on Thursday that an independent committee of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will review the companies' application to allow use of their drug Lynparza to treat an advanced form of prostate cancer.

