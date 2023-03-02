US Markets
Merck, AstraZeneca say FDA panel to review application for cancer drug

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 02, 2023 — 09:17 am EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

March 2 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N and AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L said on Thursday that an independent committee of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will review the companies' application to allow use of their drug Lynparza to treat an advanced form of prostate cancer.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

