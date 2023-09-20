News & Insights

Markets

Merck Announces Partnerships With BenevolentAI, Exscientia - Quick Facts

September 20, 2023 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Merck announced two new strategic drug discovery collaborations aimed at harnessing AI-driven design and discovery capabilities. The collaborations are focused on advancing small molecule development candidates which Merck will select for further pre-clinical and clinical development. Three potential first-in-class targets have been selected to initiate each partnership.

The partners will each receive low double digit million US dollar upfront payments and will be eligible for discovery, development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments and tiered royalties based on net sales.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.