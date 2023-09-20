Merck Announces Partnerships With BenevolentAI, Exscientia - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Merck announced two new strategic drug discovery collaborations aimed at harnessing AI-driven design and discovery capabilities. The collaborations are focused on advancing small molecule development candidates which Merck will select for further pre-clinical and clinical development. Three potential first-in-class targets have been selected to initiate each partnership.

The partners will each receive low double digit million US dollar upfront payments and will be eligible for discovery, development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments and tiered royalties based on net sales.

