MRK

Merck Announces Expansion Of Nobivac NXT Platform For Treatment Of Feline Leukemia Virus

September 24, 2024 — 10:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Tuesday announced the expansion of Nobivac NXT vaccine platform with the RNA-particle technology vaccine for the treatment of feline leukemia virus.

The newly USDA-approved vaccine platform will be available at veterinary clinics and hospitals across the nation this fall.

Notably, the same RNA-particle technology was used for Nobivac NXT Rabies and Nobivac NXT Canine Flu H3N2, both launched in June 2024.

Currently, Merck's stock is trading at $115.87, up 0.26 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

