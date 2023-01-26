Markets
MRK

Merck Animal Health: FDA Approves Expanded Indication For BRAVECTO Chews For Dogs

January 26, 2023 — 08:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of an expanded indication for BRAVECTO Chews for Dogs. . The new indication treats and controls Asian longhorned ticks.

Holger Lehmann, vice president, Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Merck Animal Health, said: "With BRAVECTO's new indication in Asian longhorned ticks, we have expanded our portfolio with an important claim in the fight against parasites, as well as provided dogs with flea and tick protection that delivers immediate and persistent killing activity."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.