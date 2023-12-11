News & Insights

Merck Animal Health Gets Positive CVMP Opinion For BRAVECTO Injectable Formulation For Use In Dogs

December 11, 2023 — 07:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - Merck Animal Health, affiliated to drug major Merck & Co., Inc., announced Monday that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Veterinary Medicinal Products or CVMP issued a positive opinion for BRAVECTO (fluralaner) 150 mg/ml powder and solvent for suspension for injection for dogs.

The company noted that the CVMP recommends the product for approval for the treatment and persistent killing of fleas (Ctenocephalidesfelis and Ctenocephalidescanis) and ticks (Rhipicephalussanguineus, Ixodesricinus, Ixodeshexagonus, and Dermacentorreticulatus) for 12 months.

Based on the CVMP's recommendation, the European Commission or EC is expected to issue a decision on BRAVECTO, the first and only once-yearly injectable flea and tick medication, for marketing authorization in the European Union during the first quarter of 2024.

If the EC adopts the recommendation, the injectable formulation of BRAVECTO can be used by or under the supervision of a veterinarian and for administration to dogs and puppies six months of age and older.

Holger Lehmann, vice president, Pharmaceutical Research & Development, Merck Animal Health, said, "Though people often think of flea and tick season during the summer months, studies have shown that while fleas and ticks are most active from early spring through the fall, they can be a threat year-round. If approved, a once-yearly dosing of BRAVECTO injectable can provide a long duration of protection, simplifying care for both pet owners and veterinarians. This promotes compliance and helps ensure continuous protection."

BRAVECTO, which was introduced in 2014, is currently available in a variety of formulations, including products for both dogs and cats.

