Merck and Sanofi Are Both Acquiring Cancer-Drug Developers

Merck announced the $2.7 billion acquisition of ArQule, a clinical-stage biotech company specializing in cancer drugs. And Sanofi said it will acquire Synthorx, another clinical-stage biotech company specializing in cancer drugs, for $2.5 billion.

The deals could boost other immuno-oncology stocks.

Call them stocking stuffers.

At the start of the second-to-last week before the Christmas break, big pharma is opening up its pocketbook for a bit of a splurge.

On Monday morning, Merck (ticker: MRK) announced the $2.7 billion acquisition of ArQule (ARQL), a clinical-stage biotech company specializing in cancer drugs. And Sanofi (SNY) said it will acquire Synthorx (THOR), another clinical-stage biotech company specializing in cancer drugs, for $2.5 billion.

Analysts praised both deals. “We think this is a smart, strategic deal which will bolster MRK’s leading oncology franchise,” Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen wrote of the Merck acquisition.

SVB Leerink analyst Daina Graybosch, who covers Synthorx, was positive on the Sanofi deal. “With the acquisition, Sanofi oncology adds a novel, unencumbered, [immuno-oncology] asset with wide potential for synergy in combination with other IO assets.”

Also getting in on the M&A action on Monday was UnitedHealth Group (UNH), which said it would buy the struggling specialty pharmacy firm Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) at $4 per share. Evercore ISI analyst Michael Newshel calculated that the purchase price is $865 million.

The back story. Shares of Merck are up 16.3% so far this year, while Sanofi is up 6% this year. The pharmaceutical sector has surged in recent months, with the S&P 500 Pharmaceuticals industry group up 7.6% so far this quarter, better than the S&P 500 at large, which has gained 5.7% over the same period.

What’s new. The Merck and Sanofi deals both focus on cancer specialists. ArQule, the Merck target, is developing a drug called ARQ 531, currently in trials with patients suffering from b-cell malignancies, a category of cancer.

“We note that this news should be seen positive for targeted oncology space in general, which has seen successful acquisitions in recent past,” wrote Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Varun Kumar. “We note that a common theme associated with these companies has been a clear addressable market and favorable competitive positioning, and a clinically de-risked asset in late-stage trials.”

Merck will buy ArQuel for $20 per share. The stock closed at $9.67 on Friday, and was up 102.5%, to $19.58, in premarket trading on Monday.

The Sanofi target, Synthorx, meanwhile, is developing a drug called THOR-707, which is in Phase 1 trials. The drug, like other immuno-oncology drugs, tries to kill tumor cells. Leerink’s Graybosch suggested that the news could boost the immuno-oncology field overall.

“Given the relative dearth in M&A activity in IO, as many large pharma companies have elected for clinical collaborations, we believe other IO-stocks may rise some on the news as well,” she wrote.

Sanofi will pay $68 per share for Synthoryx. The stock closed at $25.03 on Friday, and was up 170%, to $67.32, in premarket trading Monday.

Looking forward. Investors appeared to be reserving judgment on the buyer side of the deals. Shares of Merck were up 0.4% in premarket trading Monday, while shares of Sanofi’s ADR were down 0.6%.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

