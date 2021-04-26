Merck Aims To Achieve Carbon Neutrality Across Operations By 2025

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) aims to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations by 2025 and reduce a 30% in its value chain emissions by 2030.

The company noted that it will achieve carbon neutrality in its operations with ongoing innovation to increase efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, applying sustainable building standards and continuing to transition away from fossil fuel use.

The company stated that it is also accelerating by 15 years its previous 2040 goal to source 100% renewable energy for its purchased electricity.

Merck signed three new virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for utility-scale energy projects based in Texas and Spain.

