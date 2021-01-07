Merck Acquires AmpTec - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Merck announced the acquisition of AmpTec, a Germany-based, mRNA contract development and manufacturing organization. Merck said the acquisition strengthens its capabilities to develop and manufacture mRNA for its customers for use in vaccines, treatments and diagnostics applicable in Covid-19 and many other diseases.

"The success of mRNA-based vaccines for Covid-19 lays the path to accelerate the development of these therapeutics for many other diseases," said Stefan Oschmann, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck.

Merck said the company is continuing to invest in mRNA as a modality and will scale up this technology both at AmpTec's existing site in Hamburg and at Merck's global headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.