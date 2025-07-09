Merck To Acquire Verona Pharma For $107/ADS

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) and Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire Verona Pharma for $107 per American Depository Share, each of which represents eight Verona Pharma ordinary shares, for a total transaction value of approximately $10 billion. Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Through the acquisition, Merck will add Ohtuvayre, a selective dual inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, to its cardio-pulmonary pipeline and portfolio. The FDA approved Ohtuvayre in June 2024 for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in adult patients.

Shares of Verona Pharma are up 20% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.